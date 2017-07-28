New TSA guidelines to affect tablets, e-readers

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The TSA is imposing stricter security rules for air travelers with carry-on luggage.

It might take you a little bit longer to get through that security line at the airport, but the TSA believes these new security rules will make flying safer. The new rules significantly expand the number of electronic devices required for seperate screening. The increase in security applies to all electronics larger than a cell phone; requiring them to be taken out of bags before going through the X Ray scanner.

Electronics include iPads, e-readers, and video game consoles.

The TSA has imposed the rules in 10 airports so far, including Logan International Airport in Boston. They plan to implement the rules at Bradley International Airport and all other U.S. airports in the coming months.

“The folks that look at these things at airports are trying to keep us safe and we need to plan a little extra time or get pre-checked like we do, so we don’t have to do it,” Jan Bishop of Newington, Connecticut said.

Prior rules only required laptops to be removed for separate scanning. The changes don’t apply to travelers who are in TSA’s pre-check program.

The Department of Homeland Security has implemented new security measures to nearly 280 airports in more than 100 countries since late June.