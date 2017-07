SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Forest Park kicked off week two of their Summer Movie in the Park series, despite the main entrance to the park being closed.

The entrance on Main Greeting Road was blocked off due to a recent culvert collapse from the rain.

People had to get to the movie from the parks Route 5 entrance.

Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, Patrick Sullivan told 22News that the entrance will be closed until the water is pumped out.

They said safety is their first priority.