Massachusetts hospital reporting possible scabies outbreak

WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Hospital officials in Massachusetts say they are managing a possible scabies outbreak after a recently admitted patient showed symptoms of an active infection.

Officials at Winchester Hospital say more than 20 hospital employees are receiving treatment after the discovery was made Wednesday, as well as a patient who was in the same unit as the infected patient.

Scabies is a highly contagious skin disease caused by a parasitic mite that leads to intense itching.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health department says while scabies does not pose a serious health risk, it “obviously cause distress” for anyone dealing with the condition.

The hospital says they are working with health officials, and they have put in place “aggressive protocols and procedures” to prevent the spread of infection.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.