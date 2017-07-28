Marriott name to be removed from Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major changes are happening at the Marriott Hotel in Springfield.

In June, insurance company MassMutual announced that they would be selling both Tower Square and the Marriott, which will be renamed the Tower Square Hotel.

Scaffolding was set up on Friday to remove the letters making up the Marriott sign that faces I-91 in downtown Springfield.

Not everyone is excited about the sale. Agawam resident Anthony Boswell told 22News, “I’m a Platnium Marriott guest. The hotel is very important for my business. I have a lot of people that come in and stay there and it’s really unfortunate.”

MassMutual spokesperson Jim Lacey told 22News it was a good time to sell with the ongoing changes in downtown Springfield.