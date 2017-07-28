Marijuana law changes signed into effect by Baker

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday that makes changes to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law.

The signing ceremony took place at the State House early Friday afternoon.

Among the changes made by the legislation: the tax rate on recreational pot has been raised from a maximum of 12% to 20%.

The bill also gives cities and towns who did not vote to legalize recreational marijuana the power to ban retail pot shops through their town government- rather than a community-wide referendum vote. A community that did vote in favor of the recreational marijuana ballot question would need to have a referendum in order to ban pot shops.

