Marijuana law changes signed into effect by Baker

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday that makes changes to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law.
The signing ceremony took place at the State House early Friday afternoon.
The bill also gives cities and towns who did not vote to legalize recreational marijuana the power to ban retail pot shops through their town government- rather than a community-wide referendum vote. A community that did vote in favor of the recreational marijuana ballot question would need to have a referendum in order to ban pot shops.
