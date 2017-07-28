Longtime councilmen bow out of running for another term

Bud Williams will stay a state representative

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been a local political shakeup. 22News has confirmed that a couple of longtime faces on Springfield’s City Council will be changing.

Bud Williams and Tim Rooke will not run for re-election. Bud Williams has served in city politics for the past 21 years.

Williams won election as a state representative in November and originally said he would retain both elected positions. Williams will stay a state representative.

Tim Rooke was first elected to the city council in 1995.

He’s served on the finance and audit committees and said he’s most proud of saving the city from bankruptcy during the years of the finance control board.

“There comes a point where you have done just about everything you can and you’d like to pass the torch to a younger generation and I’m very confident with some of the younger city councilors that we have who will continue to work with the mayor and to push the city forward,” Rooke told 22News.

Williams and Rooke may be replaced by new political candidates like Victor Davila who is running for an at large seat on the council and called both Williams and Rooke “honorable gentlemen.”

