Humpback whale spotted off the coast of Westport

*** WARNING: This YouTube video contains explicit language ***

(Video Courtesy of Brad Berk / WestportNow.com)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An unusual moment took place off the coast of Westport Friday as several people contacted authorities after spotting a humpback whale in Long Island Sound.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the Westport Police Department gave them a call just after 10:00 a.m. to report the whale sighting. Westport police stayed in the vicinity of the whale to protect it until it swam to deeper water.

A whale stopped by for a visit today. Video taken by the NPD Marine. @senatorduff @news12ctsudol @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/9iPJup2Kps — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) July 28, 2017

Westport police described the whale to the Coast Guard officials as a 46-foot humpback whale. Coast Guard officials said Friday afternoon that the whale was in the middle of Long Island Sound swimming east toward Long Island, but they are ensuring the whale maintains itself in deeper water.