Hooten & The Lady – Bhutan Trailer

(CW) – Hooten & The Lady moves to Monday nights on The CW Springfield!

Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) gets information about an ancient scroll that is rumored to come from Buddha himself. She recruits Hooten (Michael Landes) to go with her to the kingdom of Bhutan to help her track down the scroll but ends up racing to save Hooten himself.

Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey, Shaun Parkes and Jessica Hynes also star. Justin Molotnikov directed the episode written by Jeff Povey (#104). The episode airs on July 31, 2017.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with The CW Online:

Visit The CW WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/home

Like The CW on FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/thecw

Follow The CW on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/thecw

Follow The CW on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/thecw

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/