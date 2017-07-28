Help provide homeless with children with school supplies through Stuff the Bus!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is not too early to help supply homeless children with school supplies for this fall.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley launched its seventh annual Stuff the Bus campaign. Every day, Monday through Friday until August 16, a Peter Pan bus will be stationed downtown at 1441 Main Street, across from Tower Square.

The United Way’s LaTonia Naylor, a mother of four, told 22News how touched she was speaking to a homeless mother.

“I’ll tell you like a parent that told me- that it means a lot to be able to not afford to be able to do for your children, and to have them ready to start off the school year, ready to learn like everybody else,” Naylor said.

The Stuff the Bus program will provide backpacks and other school supplies benefiting the more than 2,000 homeless children in Springfield, Holyoke, Chicopee, Westfield, West Springfield, and South Hadley.