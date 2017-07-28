Gov. Baker expected to file immigration enforcement bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – A dozen immigrant rights activists rallied at the State House on Friday to protest Governor Charlie Baker’s push for legislation authorizing stricter immigration enforcement.

Activists like Patricia Montes of the community organization Centro Presente fear legislation like this will potentially lead to racial profiling and criminalization of the immigrant community.

“It’s going to profile people based on their race, based on the way how they look like,” Montes told 22News. “And I think that is a violation of basic human rights as undocumented immigrants.”

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled on Monday that detentions or arrests for federal immigration enforcement is not permitted by state law.

Governor Baker said his legislation would help the state collaborate with federal immigration enforcement to remove dangerous illegal criminals. He will likely file the legislation next week.