Games and Lanes property in Agawam to be demolished

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Games and Lanes bowling alley property will be demolished on Monday.

The building was sold to developers last year, and now Agawam’s Mayor Richard Cohen told 22News he’s hoping a new commercial business will take its place.

The town’s effort to redevelop the retail area around Walnut Street Extension in Agawam moves forward with the demolition of the former Games and Lanes bowling alley.

The building has been sitting vacant for 15 years, and now all that will remain is an empty lot. Before Games and Lanes, the building was home to Stanley Uniform.

The person who owned it dumped cleaning fluids into the ground, and it’s been an environmental hazard until now.

“It was a long process, this building’s been contaminated for 15 years and it’s taken that long to get the levels of contamination to dissipate,” Mayor Cohen said.

David Peter from Sire Redevelopment Technologies bought the building, cleaned up the site, and put it on the market once it was cleared by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protections.

Local businesses are hopeful the lot will be redeveloped into a new business that will bring in more local tax revenue and customers.

“I think it’s great that it’s being demolished and the decision was made to demolish it over trying to preserve it, cuz I think you need something totally new there and I think it’s great for this area,” Ed Borgatti, owner of E.B’s restaurant said. “I would prefer to see something that creates walking traffic rather than more retail.”

Demolition begins at 8 a.m., Monday morning.