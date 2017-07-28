Doggie Drama: Back from the dead

KSL's Mike Headrick Published: Updated:
Utah family discovers the dog they paid a vet to euthanize wasn't put to sleep, but instead cured and offered up for adoption.

(KSL) It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep.

For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized.

Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life.

Tawny Coates, Zoey’s owner, said her family had been through a very hard time over the past year. Her husband robbed a bank, the family lost their home after he went to prison, and then the family dog got ill.

“This felt like a final stab.” Tawny Coates said. “Like it was just one too many things. I knew it was going to be what pushed my kids to their breaking point.”

On November 29, 2016, Coates asked her father to do what she could not: take Zoey to Bayview Animal Hospital in Farmington to be euthanized.

Six months later, she thought her family was ready for a new dog just like Zoey.

“I knew we wanted a boxer,” Tawny Coates said. “I knew a boxer would help my son heal.”

She started looking online and came across a rescue page for boxers. It was there, in the photos, that she saw an image she will never forget.

“I see the Boxer Town rescue page and I’m like, ‘That looks like my dog.’ Then I thought, ‘I’m crazy,’ but I click on it anyway and zoom in and say, ‘No, that’s my dog!'” Coates said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2eTJClK

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s