Day 2 of New England Patriots training camp brings larger crowd

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s day two of the New England Patriots training camp. Fans from all over New England packed in to watch the Super Bowl LI champs on their second day of training camp.

Day one saw 15,000 attend, but that number was even higher on day two. It’s an atmosphere that’s surprising for some of the rookies.

Even for experienced NFL players who are new to the team, seeing the army of patriots fans is a different experience.

“That’s special, you’ve got to respect them for that,” Brandin Cooks said. “They come out here. It seems like they do it everyday. They don’t get tired so they’re right here during the dog days. You’ve got to thank the fans for that.”

Day two brought warmer temperatures but the same training format as the previous day: warm ups and drills followed by plays. Friday was the last day of practice without pads, tomorrow the pads go back on.

The team may be coming off a Super Bowl win, but players all shared a similar mindset with their Head Coach Bill Belichick: the Super Bowl is past them now and this is a fresh start.

Belichick did not want to talk about predictions that the team will go undefeated this season.