Dakin’s “Catsmas in July”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dakin is reducing adoption fees for select adult cats this Friday, July 28 at both Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers.

It’s Catsmas in July and Santa “Claws” is coming to town!

Adoptees will all be spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, plus they’ll go home with a holiday stocking and some treats.

Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/ to see which kitties have been designated as $5 Felines. Doors open at both our adoption centers at 12:30pm. Springfield is open until 5:30pm, Leverett until 4:30pm.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.

If you can’t make it today, animal shelters across the country will come together August. 19, 2017 for “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide pet adoption initiative that aims to connect animals in need with loving new families.

$5 felines available for adoption View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ali - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Bebe - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Bon Jovi - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Button - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Casper - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Corra - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Cuddle - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Dusty - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Exmerelda - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Fiona - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Gettz - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Ginny - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Gracie - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Ham - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Jay - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Jonah - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Lippy - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Lola - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Lucky - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Lucy - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Mistopher - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Ms. Fiona - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Nala - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Neena - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Niki - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Pancho - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Peapod - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Pretty Kitty - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Sapphire - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Screamer - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Shadow - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Shed - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Silly - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Sir Lancelot - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Sly - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Smokey - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Splits - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Spot - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Sudoku - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Teddy - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Tigger - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Trevor - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Trouble - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption) Yoda - $5 Feline (Dakin Humane Society Adoption)