Chicopee Police searching for gas station shooting suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a Springfield man who they say is a suspect in an early afternoon shooting near a Chicopee Falls gas station.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that an arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of 57-year-old Jose Rivera of Commonwealth Avenue in Springfield, after reports of shots fired at the Pride Gas Station on Grattan Street around 12:25 p.m., Friday.

Officer Mike Wilk told 22News there had been a verbal altercation in the store and parking lot involving Rivera and two others. The two victims drove off and where followed by Rivera who then aimed a handgun out his driver’s window and shot one round at the victims.

The shot fired missed and no one was hurt.

Rivera is to face charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and a firearm and assault with intent to murder.

Officer Mike Wilk said Rivera was last seen driving a 2007 red Mazda CX7, with Massachusetts license plate number 5AG394.

Rivera is considered armed and dangerous.

You are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730, if you have any information on his whereabouts.