Chicopee police investigating shooting near gas station

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating an early afternoon shooting near a Chicopee Falls gas station.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that officers and detectives were called to the Pride station at 26 Montgomery Street at 12:25 P.M., after a shot had been fired from one vehicle into another vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting, and Wilk said that it was not a random event.

Police are interviewing potential witnesses, and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them at (413) 594-1730.