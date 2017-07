CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Six Flags New England held a contest for people to nominate deserving, hard working children, to be “super kids” for a day! Lauren was Live at Six Flags New England to hang out with the kids, and showcase what makes each winner “Super!”

Six Flags New England

1623 Main St, Agawam, MA 01001

Phone: (413) 786-9300

www.sixflags.com

Promotional Consideration Provided By: Six Flags New England