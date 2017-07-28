Caught on Camera: Hospital chaos

(KFOR) An Oklahoma City burglary suspect who was taken to the hospital after he was arrested may have caused the death of another patient.

On April 9th, Jimmy McCoy was allegedly involved in a burglary. He was arrested, then taken to the hospital after suffering an apparent seizure.

“During this hospital stay, Mr. McCoy needed to use the bathroom. The officers did unlock his handcuffs that Mr. McCoy was wearing, so he could use the restroom facilities,” explains Captain Bo Mathews of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Shortly thereafter, McCoy reportedly ran from the room in what police are calling an attempt to escape custody.

According to Captain Mathews, McCoy ran down a hallway and entered the room of another patient, Reginald Morrisey. McCoy allegedly jumped on top of Morrisey and stood on him in an attempt to climb through the ceiling to make his escape.

Morrisey died five days later, and now prosecutors say the blood clot that took his life resulted from McCoy’s actions.

The medical examiner is calling it a homicide and so are the victim’s friends.

“He needs to have life in prison, you know, or death, you know, death row, I don’t know,” said Lorri Parr.

