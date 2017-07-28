Back to school gadget savings

How to keep the spending to a minimum.

NBC's Liz McLaughlin Published: Updated:
Back to school shopping this year promises to be a potentially costly tech-filled extravaganza.

(NBC News) High tech classrooms are one big reason that back-to-school lists are getting more expensive this year.

Spending on school supplies is up 10% over last year, and experts say electronics are playing a large part in the increase.

“In fact more than half of parents are actually planning to buy tablets or laptops for the back to school season,” said Ana Smith of the National Retail Federation.

Parents can save on these big ticket items by using techniques such as trading in old damaged devices, using barcode scanner apps to compare prices, and take advantage of competing stores’ price match guarantees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s