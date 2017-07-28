Paul Shanley, priest convicted of rape, moving to Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP-AP) – After defrocked priest Paul Shanley is released from state prison in Bridgewater Friday, he will be moving to a new home in western Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board, the 86 year-old Shanley’s new address is an apartment on Pulaski Street in Ware. He is registered as a level three sex offender; the type considered most likely to re-offend.

Shanley was a “street priest” who ministered to alienated youth in the 1960s and ’70s. Decades later, dozens of men came forward and said Shanley had molested or raped them. He was defrocked by the Vatican and convicted of raping a boy at a Newton parish.

Sexual abuse victims say they’re concerned the 86-year-old Shanley will not have enough supervision after he’s released. He’ll be monitored by probation officials, but isn’t required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Abuse survivors and their supporters plan to hold a demonstration outside the prison Friday as Shanley is released.

Copy from the Associated Press was used in this report.