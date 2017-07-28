17 individuals charged with federal drug trafficking offenses in CT

HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Seventeen individuals have been charged with federal drug offenses related to the trafficking of cocaine and crack cocaine in central Connecticut.

The Department of Justice said Westley Northrup of Meriden, operated a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking ring while he was in prison.

Northrup worked with Carlos Roman of Middletown, to purchase cocaine from Omar Rivera of New Britain, turn some of it into crack cocaine and distribute both the crack and cocaine through network dealers.

Police said they later on found out that Rivera was being supplied by Orlando Quiros of Suffield, Connecticut, who was receiving packages of multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine through U.S. Mail from Puerto Rico.

The packages were accepted and delivered by Steven Riccelli, a U.S. Postal Service employee.

Police seized $240,000 in cash from Quiros during the course of the investigation. Police also seized seven kilograms of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, three firearms and nearly $100,000 in cash on July 26.