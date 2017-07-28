12 neglected French Mastiff dogs are now ready for adoption

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twelve Mastiff dogs that were neglected and abandoned are now available for adoption at the James A. Brennan Memorial Humane Society.

The shelter says it is accepting applications on a first-come, first-serve basis and will not be adopting out of state.

The dog’s owner, Bentley Valdez, is facing nearly two dozen charges for failure to provide sustenance to 22 French Mastiffs in his care.

The dogs have been in the care of the shelter since April.

If you’re interested in adopting, download an application by visiting the shelter’s website.

Authorities in New York state remove 22 starving French mastiffs from foreclosed home. Man charged in deaths of 9 dogs, starving 13 others in NY