Worcester man sentenced to prison for threatening Obama

Said that he wanted to kill the then-president in "lone-wolf style attack"

Associated Press Published:
Barack Obama
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state inmate has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of threatening to kill former President Barack Obama.

Alex Hernandez, of Worcester pleaded guilty in May to a charge of threatening to kill and inflict bodily harm upon Obama when he was president. Hernandez was sentenced to 37 months Wednesday.

Federal agents launched an investigation in 2015 after they say Hernandez told another inmate he wanted to kill Obama in a “lone-wolf style attack.” He allegedly said he wanted to become a holy warrior and get false travel documents so he could flee the country after the attack.

The sentence Wednesday will run together with a state prison sentence the 32-year-old man is already serving for a 2011 drug-and-firearms conviction.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s