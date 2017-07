WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man is facing drug charges after police searched his home and car on Wednesday.

State Police said 40-year-old Juan Ortiz-Ruiz is facing multiple charges including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Police said they seized 109 grams of heroin, 41.9 grams of fentanyl, 16.9 grams of cocaine and packaging material.

A large amount of money was also recovered.