Will Patriots go undefeated?

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The players hit the field Thursday, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick was already fielding questions about the upcoming season during a news conference Wednesday morning.

The big question – can the Patriots, fresh off their Super Bowl win, not only repeat but go 19-0 on the season?

Belichick said they’ll take it one game at a time.

“Yeah, right now, we’re just trying to have a good day here today, get off to a good start in training camp. we’re not really worried about all that’s in the future. That will come when it comes,” Belichick said.

Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater said talk of a perfect season now is “disrespectful to other teams,” and it would be “foolish to buy into some of the things being said about our team.”

Although there are some new faces in the mix this year, consistency was the theme through most of his remarks. Assistant coaches Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia are returning for another year, as is the entire offensive line.

Belichick didn’t offer specifics when asked whether or not all the players had reported. “We’ll have an update on the roster at some point,” he said.

The Patriots will have joint practices with Jacksonville, Houston, and Detroit during this year’s camp.

Several practices will be open to the public, with no cost to attend:

July 27 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 28 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 29 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

July 29 – Patriots Hall of Fame Induction (12:30PM)

July 30 – Morning Practice (9:15AM)

August 7 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

August 8 – Joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars (time TBD).

Training camp gates open one hour before the practice starts and close one hour after it ends. Parking is free.

The season starts September 7 at Foxboro when the Pats host the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Atlanta Falcons will come to Gillette on October 22 for a Super Bowl 51 rematch.

