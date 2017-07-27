Warm weather helping in growth of invasive plant species

It's not just invasive plants but also pets

By Published:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Climate change could be impacting the growth of invasive plant species in western Massachusetts.

22News spoke to a UMASS research ecologist on Thursday, who said invasive plant species in our area are spreading.

UMASS held their first ever Regional Invasive Species and Climate Change Management Symposium.

More than 50 Natural resource managers and scientist gathered at the university to learn how climate change is impacting the growth of invasive plant species in the region and how to deal with them.

According to UMASS ecologist Toni Lyn Morelli, the warmer climate, creates the perfect breeding grounds for invasive species.

So how can we stop them from invading our area?

“When you’re putting in landscaping, try to favor local species,” Morelli told 22News. “The things that make the Northeast and New England unique are things we wanna keep here.”

Morelli said it’s not just invasive plants but also pets.

Morelli said never release your aquatic pets, such as gold fish, into the wild, because that’s a main culprit of creating invasive species.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s