Warm weather helping in growth of invasive plant species

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Climate change could be impacting the growth of invasive plant species in western Massachusetts.

22News spoke to a UMASS research ecologist on Thursday, who said invasive plant species in our area are spreading.

UMASS held their first ever Regional Invasive Species and Climate Change Management Symposium.

More than 50 Natural resource managers and scientist gathered at the university to learn how climate change is impacting the growth of invasive plant species in the region and how to deal with them.

According to UMASS ecologist Toni Lyn Morelli, the warmer climate, creates the perfect breeding grounds for invasive species.

So how can we stop them from invading our area?

“When you’re putting in landscaping, try to favor local species,” Morelli told 22News. “The things that make the Northeast and New England unique are things we wanna keep here.”

Morelli said it’s not just invasive plants but also pets.

Morelli said never release your aquatic pets, such as gold fish, into the wild, because that’s a main culprit of creating invasive species.