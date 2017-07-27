Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Bianca Walker, Senior Development Officer for the Alzheimer’s Association in Western Massachusetts, and Grace Barone, Director of Community Relations for Keystone Senior Living and Walk Committee Member, told us more about the walks in Western Massachusetts.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

September 17 – Holyoke Community College

September 23 – Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

alzwalkMANH.org

(800) 272-3900

