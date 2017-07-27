Vermont fair to open using same ride firm as Ohio accident

MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Amusements of America has some of their rides set up for a fair in Manchester, Vermont. Also set up are these fun and safety guides on every single one of their thrill rides.

One person was killed and several others were killed at a fair in Ohio after an amusement ride there malfunctioned.

“It’s tragic but it was an accident.”

That ride is operated by Amusements of America, the same company organizer Nick Demauro uses for the Green Mountain Fair in Manchester.

“They’re one of the premier ride companies in the country in the Northeast.”

He doesn’t have the fireball ride at his fair and says he’s confident all the rides here are safe.

“There are various certifications that ride operators go through with ride inspection.”

Sarah Golitko has two young kids and plans to come to the fair on Sunday. “My kids are pretty small so well probably just do the merry go round and the bumper cars. Ones that pretty much stay on the ground.” She thinks what happened in Ohio was just a tragic accident. “I don’t think it should stop people from going on if it’s something they really want to do.”

Others aren’t convinced. “If it could happen there it could happen anywhere.”

Some saying they’ve even seen fair rides malfunction before. “When I was little I saw a Ferris wheel fall.” “The swing broke loose and you could see it propel through the air.”

The Outdoor Amusement Business Association released a statement on Thursday saying:

“Our entire industry is dedicated to the safety of millions of people worldwide who utilize portable amusement rides.” Demauro says he hopes people still come out to the Green Mountain Fair, which benefits a nonprofit anti-drug organization. “Millions and millions of people have been throughout their lives with no problems and no accidents.”

Every single ride is independently inspected for your safety and the fair runs through Sunday.