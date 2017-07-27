Utility offers energy proposals under state energy law

BOSTON (AP) — National Grid is offering two proposals for increasing the supply of renewable energy in Massachusetts.

The utility says it would partner on the projects with Citizens Energy Corp., a nonprofit founded by former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy II.

Companies had until Thursday to submit proposals under a 2016 energy law that calls on utilities to procure 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy, including solar, hydro or land-based wind power.

The state previously solicited proposals for 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy.

National Grid says one project calls for delivering wind power from Quebec by upgrading its transmission network in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The other project calls for construction of a 23-mile transmission line from Nassau, New York, to Hinsdale, Massachusetts, to deliver up to 600 megawatts of wind, solar and hydropower.