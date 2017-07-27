Senate considers “skinny repeal” of Obamacare

NBC's Tracie Potts Published: Updated:
Final push for new healthcare law includes option that would leave 16 million Americans without coverage.

(NBC News) After efforts to repeal Obamacare failed twice this week, the U.S. Senate starts debating new ideas Thursday, including one that could leave millions without coverage.

The so-called “Skinny Repeal” could get a vote.

It gets rid of some taxes and penalties for not buying insurance, but doesn’t touch low income subsidies or Medicaid.

The Congressional Budget Office says 16 million people could lose coverage and premiums would go up 20% under that plan.

