Road construction in Westfield expected to last until spring

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters who use Little River Road in Westfield should expect to see more traffic during the ongoing reconstruction of the heavily traveled road.

Ludlow Construction Company is in the midst of a 4 and a half million dollar reconstruction project that affects all aspects of Little River Road improvements from utilities to drainage and sewers.

Project foreman Brian Moylan told 22News, when the work is finally finished in the spring, Little River Road will be significantly improved, “The intersection’s being re-done, you’ll have new signalization here, and you’ll have sidewalks all the way to completion of the job which is close to Route 20.”

However, until next spring, traffic will continue to proceed slowly while work crews improve Little River Road.