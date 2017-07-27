Repairing Grade 3 gas leaks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are hundreds of active gas leaks in western Massachusetts.

The 22News I-Team discovered how Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is beginning to fix them.

These aren’t very dangerous leaks, they’re classified as Grade 3 leaks.

Columbia Gas is fulfilling a promise and beginning to repair more than 200 leaks.

In this 8 year plan, Columbia Gas plans to eliminate around that same number of leaks each year.

There are more than 500 active leaks in the City of Springfield alone.

“The concern we have with the grade 3 leaks is two-fold, one is the cost of that lost gas gets passed on to the customer, so it’s an economic issue for residents of the City of Springfield and beyond, the other issue is that they pose an environmental hazard,” Jesse Lederman of Arise for Social Justice told 22News.

Methane is the gas that leaks from underground pipes.

It costs about $4000 to fix each leak, but each leak costs customers around $1300 in lost gas every year.