Red Cross holding blood drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross is holding a blood drive Thursday at Springfield City Hall.

The Red Cross said there were roughly 61,000 fewer blood donations in May and June than were needed. Thousands of people donated after an emergency call for donations earlier this month, but their reserves are still critically low. The Red Cross says there are typically fewer donations in the summer, because more people are traveling and taking vacations.

To reward those for donating, they’re sending $5 Target e-gift cards to people who donate blood or platelets between July 26 and August 31. The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply, and provides blood to patients in approximately 2,600 hospitals across the U.S. They say that just one donation can save three lives.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be at City Hall donating blood around 10:30. The blood drive runs from 9:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon.