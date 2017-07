WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A little bit of rain was not enough to deter people in Westfield from stocking-up on local fruits and vegetables.

A healthy crowd turned out for the weekly market at the Church of the Atonement on Court Street.

The market was still held outside Thursday, but in the event of heavy rain, the event is brought indoors.

The Westfield Farmers Market will continue every Thursday through October 5.