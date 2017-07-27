Police cleared of wrongdoing in fatal motel shooting

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors have cleared police of wrongdoing in a shooting at a Massachusetts motel that left one man dead and an officer with a gunshot wound to the face.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey on Thursday said officers were “justified in using deadly force” when they opened fire at 25-year-old Tizaya Jordan Robinson at the Motel 6 in Braintree on May 5.

Police had gone to the hotel to serve a restraining order.

Morrissey says Robinson refused to open his door when asked, and when officers used a card to open it, Robinson fired four shots. Officer Donald Delaney was struck.

Three officers returned fire.

Robinson was found dead in the room, suffering from three gunshot wounds, one self-inflicted.

The fatal shot was fired by police, but it could not be determined which officer fired it.