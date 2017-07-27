Pet of the Week: Button the cat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Button, a 2-year-old Domestic Shorthair Mix cat. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications for Dakin Humane Society, told us all about Button and about other events going on at Dakin.

Button

Domestic shorthair mix

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years

Background

Button came to Dakin back in May when she was found as one of several cats in a hoarding situation. She has had some health setbacks but it healing up and is ready to go to a home. Button has been though a lot of changes in the past two months, and is very shy by nature, so she may take a little while to feel safe in her new home, but with her sweetness and quiet demeanor, she’s bound to be a terrific new companion. Come see her at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

AND…if she’s still not adopted by Friday, July 28, her adoption fee will be only $5 that day!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/35389779

News/Other Events

Catsmas in July! $5 Felines this Friday, July 28!

Dakin is reducing adoption fees for select adult cats this Friday, July 28 at both our Springfield and Leverett Adoption Centers. It’s Catsmas in July and Santa “Claws” is coming to town! Adoptees will all be spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, plus they’ll go home with a holiday stocking and some treats. This Thursday night, you can visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/ to see which kitties have been designated as $5 Felines for the next day only. Doors open at both our adoption centers at 12:30pm. Springfield is open until 5:30pm, Leverett until 4:30pm.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.