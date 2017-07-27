Paving work may lead to delays on Converse St. in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Longmeadow should expect traffic delays next week, due to paving work on one of the town’s major roadways.

Crews from Baltazar Contractors will be paving Converse Street starting on Monday, July 31 and continuing through Saturday, August 5. Work will be going on between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

It is likely that through traffic will be alternating in either direction while the work is going on, and that could lead to significant backups.

As an alternative, you may want to detour down Williams Street/Bliss Road, or Sumner Avenue in Springfield to avoid potential backups on Converse Street.