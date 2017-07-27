Parking plan released for Westfield International Air Show

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing has announced the parking plan for next month’s Westfield International Air Show, which is designed to minimize traffic issues at the exhibition.

Visitors to the show, which is being held on August 12 and 13, will park in one of eight different lots near the base. Lots C and D are closest to the main event- with lot C being for reserved parking- which can be purchased in advance for $15, and Lot D for VIP parking, which can be obtained through the purchase of an Eagle’s Nest ticket. Handicapped parking is also located near the main event, and a special lot is available for RV parking as well.

General parking is technically free, but they are requesting a $10 donation, which will be distributed to Westfield-area charities.

Gates for the parking lots will open at 8:00 A.M. on both days, and will close at 5:30 P.M. The GPS address that attendees should use for the air show is 825 Southampton Road.

This year’s Westfield International Air Show will include several well-known acts, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the Army Black Daggers Special Ops Parachute Team, and the Geico Skytypers.