MassDOT ahead of schedule on I-91 reconstruction, leaves some exits open

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some good news for late night drivers, the contractor completed the work ahead of schedule so they won’t need to close that exit Thursday night.

However, Exit 3 on I-91 north will still close beginning Sunday, July 30 and each Sunday through Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through mid-August.

Drivers told 22News they look forward to the construction being done.

“Hey they’re doing construction, you gotta do what you’re supposed to do and I’m hoping it’ll be done sooner than later,” Dora Lewis said.

The closures that begin Sunday are necessary to joints between sections of the raised portion of I-91. Viaduct reconstruction is in phase two.

MassDOT said drivers will be able to fully use the highway by the spring of next year, just before the MGM Springfield casino opens.