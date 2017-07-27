Main Greeting Road in Forest Park closed to public

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A road in Forest Park will be shut down until further notice because of a collapsed culvert.

Springfield Mayor’s office said that Main Greeting Road at the Sumner Avenue entrance will be closed to the public, both cars and pedestrians.

A culvert at Swan Pond collapsed and needs to be repaired.

Barricades will be placed just beyond the tennis courts and the Cyr Arena entrance of Main Greeting Road.

The Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management is working on temporary solutions to repair the damage at Swan Pond.

People who want to access the rest of Forest Park should enter through the Route 5 park entrance, by Picknelly Baseball Field.

