Kitten rescued after getting leg caught in barbed wire

NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A kitten is recovering at a central Massachusetts animal shelter, after becoming entangled in some barbed wire this past weekend.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Second Chance Animal Shelter in North Brookfield, the kitten, which has since been nicknamed “Freddy,” was discovered Saturday by a good Samaritan, who had called the nearby shelter for help in freeing the cat. One of the kitten’s front legs had become completely entangled in the barbed wire, and two veterinary technicians (the shelter operates two veterinary clinics) were able to free him.

“It is very fortunate that someone noticed this kitten and was able to get help quickly. The kitten was in a great deal of pain, and had been for what appears to be several hours,” Second Chance Executive Director Sheryl Blancato said.

The kitten was taken-in for surgery to remove the wire, and a drain was inserted. At first, things did not look good for the prospects of saving the leg, though things have begun to turn around.

“The kitten has serious injuries and without immediate surgery, the prognosis was not good. It has been a few days since surgery, and hope is growing that the leg will be saved. Circulation is restored and the cat has feeling in the limb,” Blancato explained. “He is not out of the woods yet, but certainly we are a lot more optimistic than when he first came in.”

Eventually, Freddy will be moved to a foster home, where he can continue recuperating. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set-up to offset the cost of Freddy’s care. As of early Thursday afternoon, they had already raised more than $1,500 toward their $2,000 goal.

“Hopefully, the happy ending will be that we can save the leg and this kitten can go on to live a long life having fun without getting into more trouble,” Blancato said.