June Foray, noted voice actress and Springfield native, has died at 99

LOS ANGELES (WWLP) – Known for providing the voice for iconic cartoon characters, such as Rocky the Flying Squirrel, award-winning voice actress June Foray died at her California home at the age of 99.

Foray was a Springfield native, and a graduate of the former Classical High School. She began her voice work on local radio, before relocating to Los Angeles, where she pursued her professional acting career.

In a career that spanned eight decades, Foray voiced a variety of prominent characters in Walt Disney, Looney Toons, and Hanna-Barbera cartoons. She also provided the voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel in the Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, as well as nearly every female character on that series. Other noteworthy roles included the voice of Cindy Lou Who in the animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas– based on the work of another Springfield native: Dr. Seuss.

Her work also went beyond animated movies and television, to include providing voices for toys and other products. Most notably, she provided the voice for the original “Chatty Cathy” doll.

Foray kept working throughout her life. In 2012, at the age of 94, Foray became the oldest winner of an Emmy award, winning the award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for her voicing of Mrs. Cauldron in The Garfield Show.

Foray would have been 100 years old in September.