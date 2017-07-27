Investigative Journalist

By Published:
One Broadcast Center Chicopee, Ma 01013 (413) 377-2200

WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, is seeking an Investigative Journalist to research, develop, write and produce compelling investigative news stories. Candidate is expected to generate long and short-term investigative news projects and content; conduct research and provide analysis on major breaking news events; provide investigative multi-platform content; develop and maintain local sources.  The Investigative Journalist will also work with News and station management to conceptualize and produce factual, ethical and compelling investigative and regular news content.

HOURS:     TBD

PRIOR EXPERIENCE OR TRAINING REQUIREDStrong news judgement, excellent journalistic instincts, a critical eye for detail and ask tough questions.  Familiarity with latest social media trends and products.  Prior television reporting experience essential.

APPLY: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/Posting/view/5783

TELEPHONE: no calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s