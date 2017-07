HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Board of Health said Holland Pond also known as East Brimfield Lake is unsafe for swimming.

The Holland Police Department said a high level of bacteria was discovered.

People are not allowed in the water until further notice.

The bacteria was found near the beach swimming area located on Pond Bridge Road across from the Lake Siog Recreation Area.

The water was tested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

There are no restrictions for the Hamilton Reservoir.