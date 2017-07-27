Gov. Charlie Baker expected to sign states recreational marijuana reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is expected to sign off on changes made to the states recreational marijuana law on Friday.

Among the changes includes raising the tax rate on recreational pot from a maximum of 12 percent to 20 percent.

The bill would also give cities and towns who did not vote to legalize marijuana the power to ban retail pot shops.

A community that did vote to make pot legal would need a voter referendum in order to restrict retail sales.

The Governor is expected to officially put pen to paper on Friday at the State House.

