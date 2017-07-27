Gov. Baker files bill for stricter immigration enforcement

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker plans to file legislation that he said will allow the state to hold violent criminals who aren’t legally in the country for federal immigration enforcement officers.

This comes less than a week after the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that detentions or arrests for federal immigration enforcement are not permitted by state law. A group of Republican lawmakers filed similar legislation Wednesday.

Governor Baker hopes the legislature will instead take up his bill, which he said will deal with concerns over public safety.

“If it were passed here in Massachusetts, it would give us the ability to hold violent, dangerous criminals for some period of time, a short period of time, if the feds in fact believe they have an immigration status issue.”

But the bill will likely face opposition by supporters of the Safe Communities Act.

Governor Baker said he will likely file the legislation next week.