Google Promotes Tom Brady to Owner of the New York Jets

Vanessa Wojtusiak, WTNH Published: Updated:
(WTNH)

(WTNH) – According to Google today, Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, is the owner of the New York Jets football team.

Hacks and glitches happen often online and this one brought a laugh to sports fans across the country.

Tom Brady has won five Super Bowls and has a 23-7 record against the Jets. Taking a joke that he “owns” the team to another level on Google listing the quarterback as the actual owner of the team.

Woody Johnson, who purchased the team for $635 million, and was recently nominated by President Donald Trump to be the ambassador to the United Kingdom, is the real owner of the New York Jets.

At around 3:00 p.m., Google noticed and corrected the error.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s