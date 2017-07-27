Ex-Amherst coach due in court on child rape charge

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Amherst Regional High School volunteer coach facing child rape charges is expected to be back in court Thursday.

Anthony Florio was arraigned on May 28 on several charges, including aggravated rape of a child.

He was also arraigned on May 9 for several other charges, including enticing a child under the age of 16. Florio pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

He was a volunteer coach for the high school’s varsity boys basketball team for the past two seasons.

Florio will be at Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Thursday.