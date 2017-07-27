Circus of the Kids!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Jewish Community Center in Springfield hosted a week long circus camp, and kids get to perform what they’ve learned in a show! Bruce Pfeffe, Owner and Director of Circus of the Kids, and Camp Director Seth Stutman visited the show to talk about their upcoming performance!

 

Circus Show at the Springfield JCC
Thursday, July 27th | 7:00PM
Springfield JCC
1160 Dickinson Road | Springfield

All Camp Carnival at the Springfield JCC
Wednesday, August 16th
4:00PM to 7:00PM
Springfield JCC
1160 Dickinson Road | Springfield

For more information, visit their website, SpringfieldJCC.org

 

 

