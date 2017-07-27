Brain disease may be more common among football players

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A settlement is awaiting court approval for the NCAA student athlete concussion injury case.

The lawsuit claims the NCAA was negligent and didn’t protect student-athletes by adopting rules to prevent concussions.

Athletes, specifically football players, who suffer multiple hits to the head could develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease.

Western New England University Football players use special guardian cap helmets and protective mouth guards to prevent concussions.

The head coach said the schools within the NCAA need to do their part.

“I don’t think it’s the NCAA’s obligation,” said Keith Emery, Head Football Coach at Western New England University. “It’s the obligation of all the individual institutions that make up the NCAA into making sure we put our players in safe positions or whatever the case may be. Teaching the game the right way, tackling the right way. Making sure we’re safe out there playing.”

Researchers at Boston University revealed that CTE may be more common among football players than originally thought.

The disease was found in 99 percent of former professional football players who donated their brains to science and whose families suspected them of having the disease.